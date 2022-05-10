How to Wear A Female Condom to Prevent STI, Unwanted Pregnancy

Safe sex not only helps you avoid an unexpected pregnancy but also protects you from a sexually transmitted infection (STI). A condom is the most convenient method of contraception for having sex without thinking about the repercussions. However, the majority of women say that their partners refuse to use condoms on such special occasions. We want to tell them that now is the moment to take responsibility and get a female condom. We'll show you how to use a female condom and dispose of it properly.

Find Out How To Use A Female Condom

Step 1: Before opening the package, thoroughly wash your hands.

Step 2: If you have a dry vagina, lubricate the outside lining of the female condom to reduce friction.

Step 3: Squat or get into a position that allows you to insert the female condom easily. Consider if you're using a menstrual cup or a tampon.

Step 4: Insert the inner ring into your vaginal hole by pinching it. Insert it with your finger. Put your finger inside the condom and continue to push it in.

Step 5: How do you know whether it's completely inside? Check to see whether the other end, which is visible outside your vagina, is almost reaching your vaginal lips. Between your vaginal lips and the aperture, there should be little more than an inch of space. If there is, continue to push it from within. You can also enlist the assistance of a companion to implant it.

Step 6: Remove your finger and have fun with your lover without the worry of an unplanned pregnancy.

How Do You Get A Female Condom Out?

When you're finished with your encounter between the covers, follow these instructions to quickly remove the condom.

Step 1: Simply grip the condom's outside opening.

Step 2: Give it a slight twist.

Step 3: Pull it out gently.

Remember to properly dispose of it appropriately. Wash your hands one more time.

Remember how you insert a tampon while dealing with a female condom? and you'll be finished. And don't worry, you won't feel anything once it's in.

There is no pain. You may also apply spermicide cream to make it even smoother.

It is not only a man's job to go get a condom, women. You can do it as well, and you now know how to do it. So go ahead and do it!