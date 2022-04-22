First International Authentic Living Mental Health Summit

Authentic Living is organizing its first 'International Mental Health Summit' - a first of its kind holistic mental health virtual summit that brings together mental health organisations, practitioners, experts, academicians, and students. This three-day-long summit is a platform for people to learn, explore and share expertise on the theme "Mental Health in an Unequal World".

The summit will explore topics such as neuroscience, Indian psychology, childhood trauma, and adulthood experiences, psychology of relationships, workplace psychology, advancements in the field of mental health, sexuality and mental health, short film competition, immersive workshops, and more. With the focus on bringing together people from different backgrounds to the same platform, we aim to create an experience of learning and healing at this summit!

What: Authentic Living’s First International Mental Health Summit

Theme: Mental Health in an Unequal World

When: 28th - 30th April 2022

Where: Virtual Summit

Price: Rs.1499 onwards

Time: 09:00 AM to 06:30 PM IST