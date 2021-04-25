Build Your Immunity With These Three Foods

By Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi

As people across India battle a second, deadlier wave of Covid-19, it has become even more crucial to pay special attention towards preserving one’s good health. While we’re all doing our best to adapt to the new lockdown restrictions by practising social distancing and sanitation, immunity is still our best line of defence against the virus.

So how should one strengthen their immunity at a time like this? The answer is simple. Eat the right food! Good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle have always been important, but more so now because a nutrient-rich diet can help in supporting a strong immune system. Here are 3 foods that boost your immunity and are perfectly suited for Indian Summers as well!

Nutrient-rich Almonds

A good food that can easily be incorporated in a person’s diet is almonds. They are nutrient-rich, are known for their satiating properties and make for a healthy and tasty snack. Additionally, they contain several nutrients that are known to aid positively in strengthening immunity. For example, almonds are high in Vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to support pulmonary immune function. Vitamin E is also known to offer protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. Beyond this, almonds are also high in Copper. Copper contributes to the normal function of the immune system.1 Almonds are also a source of zinc. Zinc is known to play a central role in the immune system and is crucial for normal development and function of cells mediating innate immunity, neutrophils, and natural killer cells2. Another important nutrient found in almonds is iron. Iron plays a significant role in immune cell proliferation and maturation, particularly lymphocytes, which are associated with the generation of a specific response to any infection[1].

Probiotic charged Yoghurt

Chilled, flavoured yoghurt is an excellent way to beat the heat this year! Yoghurt is rich in probiotics which are microorganisms that are known to be good for a person’s gut and help strengthen the immune system. Eating yoghurt every day can increase the level of good bacteria in a person’s gut and can improve the first line of defence against pathogens. Additionally, Yoghurt is high in calcium, minerals, and vital vitamins that are important for the body, and help protect one from the seasonal flu. So, make sure to include a good amount of Yoghurt in all meals to keep your immunity strengthened especially now.

Vitamin C packed Raw Mango

Raw mangoes are rich in Vitamin A which is known to enhance immunity, as well as Vitamin C which helps boost the function of phagocytes which are cells in the body that destroy harmful bacteria. You could sprinkle some red chilli or salt and eat them as is, or make some Mango Panna out of it, or use it for chutneys that can be served with lunch or dinner – but be sure to get some raw mangoes into your daily diet to strengthen immunity.

Also Read: Precautions To Take Before COVID Vaccine: Dos and Don'ts