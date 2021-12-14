BeatO Launches TVC To Raise Awareness for Diabetes Control with Experts

New Delhi: BeatO, a digital app-based platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programmes to prevent, control, and reverse diabetes, has launched its first "real life, real impact" TVC campaign. The campaign is based on BeatO ‘Unbeatables’, which are true stories of members proudly sharing their journey of bringing their sugar levels and related health conditions under control with BeatO experts.

This TVC is the first of its kind, where the protagonists, Vijay and Rishabh, are based on real-life people who have bravely chosen to inspire others with their success in bringing diabetes under control with the help of experts through the BeatO app. A strong drive and making simple changes in their diet and lifestyle are the common sentiments amongst them.

The campaign's goal is to raise awareness about diabetes-controlling measures and health complications.

The series of videos have been published on television news channels as well as on social media platforms. The TVC showcases real-life stories* of actual BeatO members and how BeatO’s experts—Diabetes Care Coaches and Doctors—have constantly supported them through their journey to achieve control over diabetes and be able to live their life to the fullest.

Commenting on the new TVC campaign and the need to bring awareness around diabetes, Gautam Chopra, Co-founder and CEO of BeatO, said, "Diabetes and pre-diabetes affect more than 200 million Indians and India’s national average HbA1c is 8.5%, which is much higher than normal. While so many people are affected by this condition, there is still a lack of awareness about diabetes, its related complications, and access to experts and affordable quality care. With this campaign, we wish to raise awareness that with the right expert guidance, one can control diabetes and reduce the risk of future complications."

With over 1 million members from over 3000 towns and cities across India, BeatO helps its users achieve clinically proven, positive health impact through its program. The programme includes the innovative Smartphone Glucometer, expert guidance via the BeatO App from leading diabetologists, diabetes care coaches, and nutritionists, plus engaging learning resources. This has helped members control and even reverse diabetes, in addition to improving related health complications. BeatO affectionately calls such members the "Unbeatables." They are the inspiration behind the BeatO TVC, which is based on real-life case studies of BeatO members.

The clinical results of these programmes have been published in prestigious forums like the American Diabetes Association and Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes and show that BeatO’s approach reduces hypoglycemia incidents by 51.9% and average fasting blood glucose by nearly 10% in just 45 days, respectively. Additionally, we observe that, on average, BeatO members with uncontrolled sugar levels can reduce their HbA1c by 1.9% points within 3 months.