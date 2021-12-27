Ayurveda intervention helps Two Patients Conceive

Mumbai: International Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research Studies, a leading US based journal which publishes new ideas has featured two of Ayushakti’s patient case studies in their current month issue. Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centres around the world, based out of Mumbai, treated two patients suffering from Tubal Blockages.

Failure to conceive within one or more years of regular unprotected coitus is defined as Infertility. Tubal blockage is one of the most common causative factors in female infertility. The prevalence is 19.1% in the fertility age group. This condition is not described in Ayurvedic classics as itself tubal blocks, but blockages of fallopian tubes can be better correlated with Vandhyatva due to Artav bija vaha srotavrodha(Blockages in fallopian tubes). All three doshas are responsible for causing blockages.

Ayushakti’s team of Doctors; Dr.Deepak Mahajan, Dr.Hemang Parekh, and Dr.Tushar Yadav along with Co-Founder Dr. Smita Naram recently treated a32-year-old female patient from Mumbai. The patient came with a history of 10 failed IUIforconsecutive 10cycles and good history of regular menses with two failed IVF attempts eventually showing unilateral tubal blockage post X-ray Hysterosalpingography and were recommended trying Ayurveda treatment.

The second success story was of female patient, age 31 years, who was not able to conceive for 3 years. Shewas having PCOD which was then cured but post X-ray Hysterosalpingography, it showed that theright fallopian tube was narrow and faintly visualizedup to the fimbrial end but no spill of contrast was seen, suggesting a blockage at the right tube of the fimbrialend. The left tube was not visualized suggesting a blockage of the left tube at the corneal end. After this she decided to turn towards a natural way of conceiving through Ayurveda.

Both these cases with bilateral tubal blockage were treated successfully by Ayushakti’s herbal remedies andUttarbasti(Intrauterine enema) with Kshar basti for 150 days.

Speaking on the case studies being feature in the IJMSCRS December Issue, Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti, said, “We are glad that our ancient healing techniques are being acknowledged by global journals and the benefits of Ayurveda are being reached across the globe. We are thankful and grateful toIJMSCRS for publishing our case study and supporting us in this research paper. We hope more and more people consider using Ayurvedic methods in treating complex illnesses.”

International Journal Of Medical Science And Clinical Research Studies is a leading international journal for publication of new ideas and their primary goal of the editors is to maintain high quality of publications on theoretical developments and practical applications.