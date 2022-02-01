10 Mental Health Tips For Children

- By Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi

The Covid 19 pandemic has had an impact on everyone across the globe, children were not far behind in terms of impact on their overall wellbeing and learning. During their formative years, they were subject to online classes which posed challenges for both parents as well as children.

Due to prolonged periods of staying indoors, children had limited time for outdoor and extracurricular activities. While online classes kept their academic momentum on, the pattern also had an impact on their learning capabilities and mental health

In the last two years, children had to stay indoors, which meant limited outdoor and extracurricular activities. This pattern may be hurting their learning capabilities and mental health immensely. The pandemic has also caused erratic routines, social isolation for children with anxiety and depression being no strangers to them. Parents now fear that pandemic-related changes may have long-term implications on the mental health of their children.

Tackle the complex array of childhood and mental health problems with these practices:

Emotional well-being: Young kids usually do not have a fully developed vocabulary to talk about their feelings. Instead, they communicate their feelings in other ways. The first step to enable them would be to start validating their emotions. Have honest conversations with them, encouraging them to express what they are feeling and convey their thoughts. Learning to identify and positively express feelings helps kids develop the skills they need to manage them effectively. Reduce stressors: Constant stressors in childhood can lead to problems with learning, behavior, and health, all of which can last a lifetime. Developing a healthy relationship with children is important. The physiological effects of stress cause an adverse impact on the child's development. To prevent toxic stress in children and positively impact, eliminate or reduce the trauma experienced by children, since they rely on adults for survival. A key prevention strategy is the development of healthy adult-child relationships. Importance of self-love: Self-love and self–care come above all else and the onus is on parents to help children develop a positive outlook towards their personality. Children should understand that they are unique in their way and embrace it in all entirety. Parents should mirror self-love by practicing it in their everyday life, enjoy the little things and ensure that children are encouraged to explore every stage of life with an open mind. Inculcate hobbies and interests: In addition to academics, parents should encourage students to explore extra-curricular activities to promote holistic development. Children should be given the freedom to explore their areas of interest and pick activities that pique their creativity. Hobbies and extra-curricular activities help in cognitive, social as well as emotional well-being. Coping mechanisms: In today’s fast-paced life, everyone needs to focus on mental health right from the get-go. Children experience and react to stress in their own ways. Parents can help equip them with the necessary coping mechanisms by inculcating short sessions of yoga and meditation in their everyday routine. It can also be a great family activity where they can practice short breathing exercises along with their parents. Healthy lifestyle habits: A balanced diet, healthy lifestyle and overall well-being play an important role in the growing years. Having a carefully planned routine in place helps children manage time, which goes a long way in their later years. Parents should ensure children have a routine for the week, which gives them adequate rest and keep them occupied without overbearing them. Encourage playtime: As the saying goes ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’, playtime is crucial for children to unwind and socialize with friends. Encouraging playtime outdoors is a great way for children to get some fresh air and break the monotony of routine. It helps them rejuvenate and discover their interests while building a healthy social life. Be present at the moment: Parents should ensure they have a healthy work-life balance. Being fully present at home and ensuring quality time for children is one of the most important aspects of effective parenting. Provide reassurance: Event at early stages of development, children thrive on reassurance. It gives them a sense of confidence that they are understood and not judged. Once parents give children the reassurance they seek, they grow up to be more self-confident and make informed decisions. Build a safe and nurturing environment: Parents should create a safety net for their children and ensure they can fall back on parents at any time. This helps in building a stronger bond between children and parents while giving them a sense of security.

(The author is Parenting Coach & Founder at Get Set Parent with Pallavi)