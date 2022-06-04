Warangal Student Wins Indian Icon Award for Research

Meet Thota Mahesh from Kakatiya Government Degree College, who is doing his final year B.Sc, has won the Indian Icon Award as a Research Scientist.

He won the award for his research on the Green Synthesis of Silver Nanoparticles by using Achyranthes Aspera Plant and its Antibacterial Activity. It is on Escherichia coli bacteria and staphylococcus.

Mahesh seemed excited to win this award and expressed his gratitude to his teachers at the college for their invaluable guidance in the project.

Thota Mahesh said “this is really a proud moment for me. I would like to thank all my professors at my institution. It would never be possible without them at this early age. I sincerely want to thank each and all for supporting me."

Achieving such a prestigious award early at the undergraduate level is no ordinary achievement. The teaching staff and management of the Kakatiya Government Degree College are feeling proud as Mahesh has brought laurels to the college.

Also Read: AP SSC 2022 Results Announcement Postponed