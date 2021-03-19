Warangal: Road Accident Kills 3 Agricultural Workers

Warangal Rural: In a ghastly road accident, three women farm labourers were killed at Neerukulla crossroad on the National Highway 163 in Atmakuru Mandal in the district on Friday, the police said. The condition of another labourer is said to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Madishetti Sambalakshmi (65), Palakurti Sarojana (55), and Md Mehboobi (50) of Atmakur village. All of them died on the spot due to critical injuries.

It is said that a total of 19 people including the driver of the autorickshaw were going to Rangapuram village of Duggondi Mandal to pick the red chilli crop. When the auto reached the crossing, which was identified as an accident-prone zone, a car coming in the opposite direction collided with the autorickshaw. Due to the impact of the force, the auto was mangled badly.

Seven other passengers, who were injured in the accident, had been shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment. The bodies were also shifted to the same hospital for postmortem.