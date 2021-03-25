Warangal Metro Neo Project Allocated Rs 150 Crores

The State government has allocated Rs 150 crores for the Metro Neo project in Warangal city, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao. On Wednesday KTR stated in the Legislative Assembly that Rs. 250 crores had been sanctioned for Warangal Municipal Corporation, Rs. 154 crore for Khammam Municipal Corporation and sufficient funds for other municipalities. He said last year, the State Government released Rs. 1,766 crore to all municipalities and Municipal Corporations. He added that this year also sufficient funds have been allocated under programmes. For setting up integrated vegetable and meat markets in each and every municipality, Rs 500 crore had been allocated, said KTR.

For developing Vaikuntadhamams in each urban local body, the state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crores and for setting up faecal sludge treatment plants in all the municipalities across the State, the Telangana government sanctioned Rs 780 crores. KTR clarified that all these works will be completed in six months.

"To make urban local bodies self-sustained, initiatives like 10 percent green budget allocation, installing LED streetlights, etc have been taken up and to execute different works under TUFIDC, Rs.1925 crore has been approved," said KTR. He added, "A new layout is being developed at Kokapet with a cost of Rs. 268 crore as part of ensuring planned development,. Through the sale of developed plots in the layout, the State Government aims to generate Rs. 2500 crore", he said.