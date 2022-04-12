Warangal Godown Fire: Safety Team Trying to Control Blaze

Warangal: On the outskirts of Dharmaram village in Warangal district, a massive fire broke out at a Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) godown on Monday. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. Cotton bed linens, school uniforms for government-run schools, and other items were burnt beyond recognition.

The anticipated loss of property in the event is Rs 38 crore, according to TSCO authorities. Locals alerted the police and the fire authorities rushed to the location.

According to a fire official, the fire has been brought under control.

Also Read: Telangana Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow, Discussion Over Paddy Procurement Likely

Officials believe the fire started as a result of an electrical short circuit. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the location to put out the fires, according to Geesugonda Circle Inspector R Venkateshwar.