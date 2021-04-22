Warangal: CPI Dares BJP, TRS To Go To Polls Without Cash Bag

Warangal: CPI State Secretary Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao threw an open challenge to the ruling TRS and the BJP, saying that if they had the guts, they should go to the polls without cash bags. He said both the TRS and the BJP were masters of deception, speaking at a party meeting here on Wednesday.

"Both the Central and the State governments have failed to fulfill their promises. They adopted a step-motherly attitude towards Warangal. Both the parties claim that they have released crores of rupees for the development of Warangal city, but in reality, it's the other way around," Rao said.

He compared Warangal's growth to that of Siddipet and Gajwel and said that despite its historical significance, it was a total disaster. He criticized TRS leaders for offering the universe to residents in the run-up to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections.

The BJP, on the other hand, must explain why it did not follow through on promises made in the AP Reorganization Act-2014, such as the Railway Coach Factory, Bayyaram Steel Plant, and tribal university, questioned Rao. He said that neither the TRS nor the BJP had the moral right to seek votes in the urban local body elections. He also challenged all parties to hold elections without using their financial clout.

He distributed B-Forms to party candidates running in the GWMC elections at the time. Damera Karuna of the 3rd Division, Korivi Sireesha of the 8th Division, Parikirala Ramesh of the 12th Division, Thallapally Rahela of the 14th Division, Gannarapu Ramesh of the 37th Division, Munigala Sunitha of the 46th Division, and Bandloju Rajamani of the 63rd Division.

Among those present were state secretariat member Nedunuri Jyothy, Warangal Urban District secretary Mekala Ravi, and joint secretary K Bikshapathy.