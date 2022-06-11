Warangal: Two labourers were killed while two others sustained injuries after a portion of an old building collapse in Warangal town on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Charbowli area of the town when the old structure was being dismantled, the police said while adding a portion of the structure fell on the workers, burying them under the debris.

Police said the injured have been rushed to MGM hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Sagar and Sunitha.

Other workers on the site along with police and municipal employees launched a rescue operation. Bodies of two workers were pulled out of the debris.

Also Read: Police Speeds Up Kidnap Case Of 3 Year Old In Vijayawada

It is learnt that the negligence of some of the workers engaged in the demolition led to the tragedy. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the municipal authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.