TRS Activist Assaults Female Constable in Khammam

A TRS activist attacked a female constable on security duty in Khammam on Friday. The incident took place when KTR was touring the region, it is said.

The police personnel were overssing security arrangements at the TRS office under the supervision of DSP Sampath Kumar of Bhupalpally district. Police did not allow anyone inside when KTR was nearing the office.

Angered by this, Francis, one of the TRS activists there, attacked female constable Jyotsna with a bouquet. The stick at the back of the bouquet hit the constable hard on her head causing a lot of pain. The Two town CI Gopi took him into custody and shifted him to the police station after DSP Sampath Kumar, who was present there, immediately issued orders to arrest him.