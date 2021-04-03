TPCC Demands Telangana Govt Job Notification After Warangal Jobless Youth's Suicide

The death of B Sunil Naik, a jobless youth from Warangal has created a huge uproar in Telangana. Sunil attempted to end his life as he was allegedly depressed after waiting for Telangana government job notifications to fill up vacant positions. The Telangana Youth Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in Hyderabad on Saturday. They demanded that the body of Sunil be placed at the Telangana Martyrs memorial near Telangana State Assembly in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Congress and BJP jumped at the opportunity and blamed the ruling TRS for Sunil Naik's death. Sunil died while receiving treatment at a hospital.

It is a murder by the government, alleged TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Jeevan Reddy, Komatireddy Venkatreddy and Revanth Reddy along with AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan.

They accused the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of neglecting the unemployed youth of Telangana while providing cushy jobs to his son KTR, nephew Harish Rao and daughter Kavitha in the government sector.

Uttam credited Sonia Gandhi of achieving statehood for Telangana to prevent suicides. However, he said that the unemployment rate had only risen after TRS came to power.

Meanwhile, Dr Mallu Ravi Ex MP&TPCC vice president said that suicide of Sunil Naik is purely due to the negligence and irresponsibility of CM KCR and TRS government. CM KCR must immediately issue notification for 50 thousand govt jobs and for the remaining 1 lakh 40 thousand vacancies in the TS GOVT as for the report submitted by the GOVT commission He also sought legal action to be initiated on the basis of the statement recorded in the cell phone of Sunil Naik before committing suicide.

He also demanded a suitable ex-gratia amount to the victim's family and also sought employment to the family members. He also requested all the unemployed youth not to commit suicides but to fight for their legitimate rights.

