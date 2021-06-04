Telangana Kaloji Narayana Rao University Warangal Releases MBBS First Year Results

Telangana: The first-year MBBS exam results from Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in Telangana have been announced. Read on to know the details.

As a result of Coronavirus, several examinations have been postponed and others have been canceled. However, examinations for MBBS first-year students at Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in Warangal were conducted and the results were announced by Kaloji Health University in Telangana.

MBBS first-year results were just announced under the university's authority. According to university administrators, students should check their results on the institution's website.

In the meantime, the tests were carried out in March of last year, as per Covid regulatory requirements.

For additional information, check the university's website.