PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu Congratulate Telangana On UNESCO World Heritage Tag for Ramappa

After the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple was declared as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Telangana. The Prime Minister also encouraged residents to pay a visit to the temple, which was constructed during the Kakatiya dynasty's reign.

"Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site earlier on Sunday, according to UNESCO.

"Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in #IndiaFlag of India. Bravo!" UNESCO tweeted.

Following the temple's designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy congratulated Indians.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support," Reddy said in a tweet.

Reddy also praised the efforts of the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I congratulate the entire team of @ASIGoI for their untiring efforts towards making the Ramappa Temple a World Heritage Site. I would also like to thank the Ministry of External Affairs for their efforts under the guidance of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi," Reddy further added.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the state's residents and added that the state's next goal is to get Hyderabad listed on the World Heritage List.

"Happy to share the good news that the 800 year old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort," Rao said.

"This is the first world heritage site from Telangana. Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city Hyderabad," he further added.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Telangana's feat. Have a look at what India's Vice-President posted on Twitter.

The Vice President of India also congratulated the people of Telangana and all the Telugu people in a tweet for the recognition awarded to the Ramappa Temple.

"Happy to hear that the 13th-century Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Palampet, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This is a great recognition of Telangana's rich heritage. Many congratulations to the people of Telangana," he tweeted.

"The 13th century Ramappa Temple in the Mulugu District of Telangana is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.#WorldHeritageSite#RamappaTemple," he also tweeted.

He further tweeted in Telugu, "It is a matter of pride for all Telugus that Ramappa is the first building in our country to be recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site by the year 2020.#WorldHeritageSite#RamappaTemple."

