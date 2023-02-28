OU JAC Seeks HRC Inquiry Into Warangal Medico Preethi Case

There is another twist in the death case of medical PG student Dharawat Preeti (26). The OU JAC has approached the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in this case to investigate if Preeti's death was by suicide or murder.

The JAC has filed a petition in HRC for a thorough investigation into the incident. They alleged that the that the postmortem of Preeti's body was done by junior doctors. It also called for an inquiry into the conduct of the police at NIMS and Gandhi Hospitals.

On the other hand, Preeti's father Narendra alleged that his daughter Preeti's death was not a suicide, but a murder. He wanted a comprehensive report on how his daughter died. Demanding the suspension of both the Principal of Kakatiya Medical College along with the HOD of Anesthesia, they sought an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge. The petition urged the government to punish the accused Saif severely.

It is known that Preeti, who could not bear the harassment of the senior, attempted suicide and breathed her last on Sunday night while undergoing treatment. The last rites of Preeti, who passed away after fighting death for five days, ended on Monday at her native place, Janagama District. Relatives and locals bid a tearful farewell to Preeti. During the last rites, Preeti's family members broke down.

Saif in Khammam Jail

The Warangal Mattewada police has registered a SC and ST atrocity case against Saif, a senior medical PG student who is accused of harassing Preeti. He was arrested on Feb 24 and produced in the court. The judge remanded him to 14 days custody and he is currently lodged in Khammam Jail.

On the other hand, Saif was suspended from the duties of MGM Hospital. It has been announced that he will be suspended from the medical college if he is found guilty. The team of doctors formed on Preeti's incident has already sent the investigation report to the DME.