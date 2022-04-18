Mahabubnagar: 100 Year Old Trees Translocated to Build Market in Hyderabad

By Shyamala Tulasi

Under Green India Challenge (GIC), four hundred-year-old trees were translocated from the R&B Guest House to KCR Eco-park in Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Translocation of the trees became necessary as new vegetarian and non-vegetarian market construction works will begin near the guest house soon.

The translocation and plantation was carried out under the supervision of Excise minister Dr. V. Srinivas Goud and Mahabubnagar collector S. Venkat Rao. The minister appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge, Vata Foundation, Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar, and other engineering staff who played a pivotal role in the process.

After completion of the translocation programme, minister Goud tweeted, "Successfully translocated 4 giant trees which are estimated to be 100 years old from R&B Guest House to KCR Eco-Urban Park in Mahbubnagar. Special thanks to Honourable MP Santhosh Kumar Garu for providing the necessary assistance for saving the trees. Also my compliments to the district authorities on successfully saving the giant trees by conducting a replant program."

As the trees were translocated without any damage, the residents of Mahabubnagar appreciated GIC and the team for their efforts.

What is Translocation?

Translocation is the movement of materials from leaves to other tissues throughout the plant. Plants produce carbohydrates (sugars) in their leaves through photosynthesis, but non-photosynthetic parts of the plant also require carbohydrates and other organic and non-organic materials.

Once the tree is identified, the earth around the roots (at least 4 feet in diameter and depth) is dug and the roots are treated with chemicals to help in the transportation.