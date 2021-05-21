KCR Reassures COVID Patients at Warangal MGM Hospital

Warangal: As part of his Warangal visit, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday reached MGM Hospital in Warangal at 12.45 PM and went straight to the ICU ward where Covid patients were being treated to check on their well-being.

He inquired about the treatment being given to them and spoke to the patients there and asked them not to worry or entertain any fear about Covid.

A patient named Venkatachari from Matte Wada told KCR that he was getting good medical treatment. The emotionally charged man after seeing KCR in-person raised slogans hailing the CM saying, ''KCR Zindabad and KCR is my life.'' The CM went to each bed and spoke to the patients there and asked them about the treatment and enquired about their welfare. Later, he visited the General ward and interacted with the patients there as well. He also went around the MGM Hospital and inspected the facilities available there.

After that, he spoke with the doctors and nurses and asked them about the medical facilities and the treatment being given to the patients. He also enquired about the problems faced by the medical staff and gave them all assurance and support from the Government's end. The CM instructed the senior officials of the medical and health department there to provide all the facilities required for the patients and assured that funds would be extended for this purpose by the government.

Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Ravinder, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health), S.A.M. Rizvi, DME Ramesh Reddy, CM OSD Gangadhar, TSMSIDC MD Chandrashekhar Reddy, MGM Superintendent Chandrashekhar, Medical and Health Senior Officials, CP Tarun Joshi, several district leaders accompanied the Chief Minister.

