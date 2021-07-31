Karimnagar: Etela Forced to Take Break From Padayatra due to Ill Health

Former Telangana minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender has taken a break from his public meetings and padayatra in Huzurabad constituency.

A temporary break was announced for the after Etela took ill. The ex-Telangana health minister launched a marathon walk on July 19 to woo voters for the upcoming bypolls in Huzurabad which is being intensely contested by all the political parties in the state. Etela's eleven-day padayatra covered 220 km, across 70 villages. On the twelfth day, his padayatra had reached the foothills of the Veenavanka Mandal, where he experienced discomfort.

Since Etela was not even able to walk, he was forced to halt his much publicised padayatra. Doctors tested his BP and sugar levels. Oxygen levels in his body are also said to have dropped. He was soon moved to a hospital in Hyderabad. BJP chief whip Bandi Sanjay, who learnt of this, reportedly called on Etela at the hospital.