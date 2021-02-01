INC Sravan: TRS Dharma Reddy Should Face Criminal Case For His Remarks

After falling into controversies and problems with his Ayodhya Temple remarks, Challa Dharma Reddy is now facing issues regarding another statement that he made regarding lower caste. The TRS MLA has now become the centre of attacks.

During the OCs (Open Category) State Maha Garjana meeting organised by OC Aikya Vedika, held at Hanamkonda of Warangal district, Reddy made a few controversial comments. He said that even after getting 99 percent and above marks, the higher castes are not getting jobs but those belonging to other castes that aren’t even well educated are getting them. Such people become officers and then do not even perform well in their jobs.

“One day all the AEs in our constituency came together to meet me (Dharma Reddy). I was told there was a good officer and they asked me to keep him but when I spoke to him, he couldn’t speak a word properly. I told them about him but they said ‘its okay sir, keep him,’ he will sign wherever you want, any files or documents, without asking any questions. I must tell you he was a senior officer, stated Reddy.

Reddy shamed the marginalised caste people and said incompetent men end up getting jobs were the actually talented groups from higher caste are left behind.

This led to an uproar on social media as people slammed Reddy for degrading the OCs. Even the national spokesperson for INC demanded for Reddy to face criminal charges. Dr Sravan Dasoju, spokesperson for Indian National Congress posted about the same on his Twitter handle.

While tagging the Telangana state police, Sravan wrote, “Criminal case should be filed against TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy for his racist arrogance and derogatory comments on downtrodden sections.”

Criminal case should be filed against #TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy for his racist arrogance and derogatory comments on downtrodden sections.. @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/ISZ3Xu1g4Y — Dr Sravan Dasoju (@sravandasoju) February 1, 2021

This is not the first time that Reddy got into trouble. Earlier his remarks on BJP and Ayodhya Temple landed him in controversy.

AYODHYA TEMPLE CONTROVERSY

Parkal TRS legislator Challa Dharma Reddy landed into controversies upon his remarks on Ayodhya temple. Reddy alleged that the involvement of Bharatiya Janata Party in the creation process of the temple is only a means to benefit themselves and their political motives.

Reddy commented that he is skeptical of the fundraising campaign that BJP is holding. He questioned its authenticity and said we do not know where the centre might be using these funds. "Fake receipt books were prepared in the name of fundraising for the construction of Ram Mandir," Challa said.

"The Central Government spent Rs 2,900 crore for construction of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but they can't allocate Rs 1,100 crore for Ayodhya temple? The BJP is cashing in on Ram Mandir temple and the sentiments of people. The Bharatiya Janata Party needs to prove the authenticity of the fundraising receipt books,” Challa added.

After the allegations made by Reddy, a bunch of his followers gathered near the BJP Urban Party Office in Hanamkonda and raised slogans hailing Challa Dharma Reddy. They even smashed the windows of the BJP office.

Following this, a bunch of BJP activists attacked Reddy’s house with stones and chairs. The workers raised slogans against him and even threw stones and chairs at his house. In the process, the window panes of Reddy’s house broke.