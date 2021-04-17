House Surgeons at Warangal MGM Hospital Test Positive For Coronavirus

Warangal: There seems to be no end to the Corona epidemic. The pandemic is raging across the country. Thousands of cases are coming to light every day. The Second wave of coronavirus has created panic in Telangana too.

As many as 20 house surgeons at Warangal's MGM hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday (April 15).

Physicians treating patients with Covid are also concerned about contracting the corona infection themselves. Recently, 20 house surgeons at Warangal MGM Hospital were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Even before that, many doctors had recovered from a corona infection. However, the latest coronavirus victims include even those who had been already vaccinated. Of the 20 infected doctors at the MGM hospital in Warangal, four of them are undergoing treatment at the facility.

The recent outbreak of corona, which infected 20 house surgeons at the MGM Hospital, has raised many concerns in Warangal Joint District.

Coronavirus is rampant in the Warangal district as it reported 2,000 cases in the last week itself. On Thursday (April 15), some areas in and around the Warangal district reported 261 cases including 114 from Warangal Urban, 45 from Warangal Rural, 48 from Jangaon, 24 from Mahabubabad, 16 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and 14 cases from Mulugu.

Along with GHMC and GWMC, Covid cases are increasing exponentially in the neighboring municipal corporations as well.

District collectors of Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (April 16) after which the duo are said to have been moved to home quarantine.

According to a bulletin released by the medical health ministry on Friday (April 16), the number of active cases in the state has risen to 30,494. The highest number of 505 positive cases was reported under GHMC. There is an acute shortage of beds across the state as the number of people being admitted to corona-infected hospitals has gradually increased.