Hanamkonda Techie Praveen Desini Run Over By Train In US

TELANGANA: A pharma sector employee working in New Jersey was killed in a train accident on Dec 22. The man was later identified by his friends as Praveen Desini (38). Desini comes from Telangana, Hanamkonda.

The incident took place near Edison, New Jersey. Praveen was run over by the train. The details of the incidents were not shared by the US authorities. It is not clear as to how he ended up on the railway tracks.

Praveen has been living in the US for the past five years along with his wife and 3-year old son. He works in the pharma sector. His body was later taken to Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner in New Jersey.

Later a fundraising campaign was started in his name on Gofundme. The funds will go to Praveen’s family to provide them financial support. According to the sources, the Desini family has three sons and Praveen was the youngest among them.

The family received information about his death on Wednesday.