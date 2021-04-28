GWMC: COVID Cases Double in Warangal, Thanks To Political Campaigns

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases are rising in the Warangal Urban district, which will go to polls on April 30th to elect the council for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation.

The extent of how quickly Covid-19 is spreading in the Warangal Urban district can be gauged by the fact that the number of cases doubled from Sunday to Monday — from 329 to 653 — in just 24 hours.

On April 1st, the district registered 19 cases, which increased to 114 on April 15, the day the State Election Commission declared GWMC polls. This had sparked a whirlwind of political activity, with all political parties, including the TRS, Congress, and BJP, conducting rallies, marches, and street corner meetings to drum up support for their candidates.

The Covid-19 safety standards have suffered a significant setback as a result of this procedure, with the parties rallying hundreds of party members for these activities.

Even as the number of cases in the district grew, Telangana health minister Eatala Rajendar, who is in charge of the state's fight against Covid-19 started campaigning for the TRS party candidates in some of the GWMC wards on Monday (April 26th). Many government doctors have expressed their displeasure with Rajendar for violating the Covid-19 safety protocols by campaigning for his party candidates, despite Rajendar's repeated ad nauseum Covid-19 warnings and requests that people should stay at home, and not gather in crowds.

Meanwhile, representatives from both the BJP and Congress have been campaigning in Warangal for their respective candidates.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Warangal Urban had the third-highest caseload in the state on Monday (April 26th), with 653 cases reported.

Despite this none of the political parties have backed down from their drive to protect the people they claim to be serving from the virus.

Covid-19 Cases in Warangal Urban District April 2021:

April 1 – 19 cases

April 5 – 62 cases

April 10 – 98 cases

April 15 – 114 cases

April 20 – 244 cases

April 25 – 329 cases

April 26 – 653 cases