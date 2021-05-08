Gundu Sudharani Sworn In As Warangal Mayor

Warangal: Gundu Sudharani, a TRS party corporator from the 29th ward, was sworn in as Mayor of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Friday. At a special meeting in Warangal, Rizwana Shameem (TRS) of the 36th ward was also sworn in as Deputy Mayor.

The swearing-in ceremony for the corporators, Mayor, and Deputy Mayor was presided over by District Additional Collector Sandhyarani. Gundu Sudharani was proposed for Mayor by TRS corporator Endla Nageshwar Rao and Paskula Babu.

Nine of the 66 corporators are Covid positive, and they took their oath from home isolation through a virtual video conference. MP Pasunuri Dayakar, as well as five MLAs, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Nannapuneni Narender, Challa Dharma Reddy, Aruri Ramesh, and Thatikonda Rajaiah, were present as ex-officio members at the meeting.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced the names of Gundu Sudharani for Mayor and Rizwana Shameem for Deputy Mayor from sealed covers sent by the TRS high command earlier in the day at a special meeting organized here by the TRS and asked all TRS corporators to help Sudharani and Shameem to ensure a unanimous election.

While the TRS won 48 councilor seats, the BJP won ten, the Congress four, and the others four. The meeting at the GWMC council hall was attended by GWMC election general observer P Kishan, GWMC Incharge commissioner Satyanarayana, and other officials. They arrived at the council chambers at 2.55 p.m., and the Mayoral election took place at 3.30 p.m.