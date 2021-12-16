Genpact to Set Up Tech Centre in Warangal

The growth of the IT sector in tier II cities is becoming a reality with the efforts of Telangana Government under the leadership of CM KCR and IT Minister KTR. In a latest, Global IT Major Genpact announced setting up of their facility in Warangal. This announcement was made by the leadership team of Genpact after a meeting with IT Minister KTR in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR expressed happiness over Genpact choosing Warangal to set up their tech centre. He stated that this investment will provide a huge boost to the IT sector in Warangal.

During the meeting with Genpact team, the Minister highlighted the advantages of setting up the campus in Warangal. The Minister explained how the State Government is having plans to develop urban infra in Warangal and ease the commute in the city. Warangal also has a very good connectivity with Hyderabad and the corridor is fast developing.

“My compliments to CEO Tiger Tyagarajan and his team on supporting our endeavour to strengthen IT in tier 2 towns,” he added.

Genpact CEO Mr. Tiger Tyagarajan was happy to note that Warangal is very close to their Pocharam campus and is only an hour and a half away. He also pointed out that Warangal has a very strong Academic ecosystem with NIT Warangal and plenty of tier-II engineering colleges where they can get a lot of quality talent for his tech center. He wished that Warangal will grow into an important Tech Center and Genpact will be starting very soon with a head count of 100. Genpact currently has a global headcount of over 100,000 spread across many countries across the world.

The Telangana Government has set up IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal where the operations have already begun. The works of IT towers in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet are at various stages of completion. For equitable development, the Telangana Government has been encouraging IT companies to set up their offices in tier II cities.

Tech Mahendra, Mindtree and Cyient have already established their campuses in Warangal. Genpact is the new addition to the list.

A team from Genpact including Mr. Tiger Tyagarajan, President & CEO, Ms. Vidya Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Global Infrastructure & Logistics, Mr. Satish Vadlamani, VP & India Operations Leader, & Mr. Madhu Babu, VP, Legal Counsel met Minister KTR in Hyderabad. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy and Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham also participated in the meeting.

