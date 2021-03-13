Errabelli Assures Help To Telangana Govt Employees

Warangal Urban: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Friday. “You support the government, the government, in turn, will support you,” he said. Addressing members of Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association (TGOs) at a get-together here, Dayakar Rao said: “I assure you that all your problems would be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is positive towards your demands. I urge the employees not to take any decision.” He also appreciated the employees for their service during the Covid-19 lockdown and the subsequent months. The State government will soon resolve the issues of government employees.

Referring to the pay hike and implementation of the PRC, the Minister said: “You will hear the good news in a few days.” He appealed to them to stand by the government. Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Employees union leaders Paritala Subba Rao, Karam Ravinder Reddy TGO’s Urban District Secretary Dr. Praveen Kumar, and others were present. Meanwhile, Telangana State Village Organisation Assistants (VOAs) association and Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) Telangana State, unanimously resolved to support Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in the MLC election. Both the associations held their meetings in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said: “It is a matter of great pleasure that all of you (VOAs) have unanimously declared your support to Rajeshwar Reddy,” he said, adding that there are 17,790 VOAs in the State and 2,659 in combined Warangal district. “The demand for hike in the salaries of VOAs will be considered,” Rao promised.