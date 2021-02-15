Drunk Policeman With Gun Creates Panic In Warangal

WARANGAL: A heavily drunk constable, 53-year-old Kondaviti Vigneswara Balaprasad, has created a great commotion at the Sri Venugopala Swamy temple near MGM Hospital in Warangal on Saturday night.

The constable was handling a 9mm pistol, with which he made the commotion. He worked as a head constable with the Armed Reserve, working as a Prisoner Escort at MGM Hospital. The constable was wielding the weapon against the people, where everyone was fearful.

The local police rushed to the spot to find control over the situation created by the drunken constable. Mattewada sub-inspector P Srinivas Reddy said that a case has been registered under Arms Act on the constable.

The AR wing has also stepped into the matter to make enquiry about the incident.

