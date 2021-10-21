Dalit Bandhu Postponed Because Of BJP Leaders, Says Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao alleged that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was stopped because of BJP leaders only. He later challenged that he would prove that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was delayed as per BJP State general secretary Premender Reddy's letter to the Election Commission.

Later, Harish Rao participated in the election campaign at Jammikunta along with Gellu Srininvas. He advised the Huzurabad people to cast their votes wisely after thinking about who would develop the constituency. He urged them to vote for TRS for better development of the constituency.

"The TRS party has raised the pension from Rs 200 to Rs 2,016. "The BJP is unnecessarily targeting our party and alleging such things which do not exist," said Harish Rao. He further said that the rates of petrol and diesel had gone up 16 times in a span of 21 months during the BJP's reign, which was leading to inflation in the country.

Harish Rao asked people to think twice if they vote for the BJP, which is continuously increasing the prices of all commodities. He also said that Gellu Srininvas' victory in Huzurabad will benefit the people.