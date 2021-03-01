BJP Did Nothing For Telangana Development: TRS

Warangal: The leaders of the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) have alleged that the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, has done nothing for the development of Telangana State. They also said that the BJP had no role in the fight for the separate statehood of Telangana, and requested the graduate voters to look into the policies of Modi government has fulfilled them just before exercising their franchise in the MLC elections.

At a meeting in Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, at the CKM College grounds on Sunday, the TRS leaders including Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MPs Banda Prakash, Pasunuri Dayakar, MLC Kadiam Srihari, and MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy have come down heavily on the BJP for resorting smear campaign against the TRS government and asserted that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had TRS government had delivered on “Neellu, Nidhulu, and Niyamakalu”.

They complained that the Modi government is not bothered about the development of Telangana State or the nation, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked, “Did the BJP give two crore jobs as promised? What about Rs 15 lakhs in each account?” also added that the Centre had been privatizing the PSUs for the favour of the corporate biggies like Ambani and Adani.

“Keeping these things in view, the graduate voters must think twice before casting their vote in the MLC election,” Rao cautioned.

BJP has nothing to do with the Telangana movement, struggles, and sacrifices, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLC Kadiam Srihari said, “Some ‘new beggars’, come to us seeking voters like locusts marching in procession only during the election time. Even those who are not related to us come to us and ask for votes,”

Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda graduate MLC constituency candidate Palla Rajeswhar Reddy said that the irrigation projects are being constructed fast and the pending projects are being completed. On the jobs offered by the TRS government in the last six years, Palla alleged that the Opposition parties were propagating false news through social media platforms. State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLA N Narender, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, party leaders Gyadari Balamallu, and others spoke at the meeting and urged the voters to vote for party candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.