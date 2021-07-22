ASI Gets Possession of 2 Kakatiya Era Temples in Palampet

Mulugu: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been handed Gollalla Gudi and Shiva Temple in Palampet village in the Venkatapur Mandal of the district, according to District Collector S. Krishna Aditya.

He added that the Ramappa temple, which is under the ASI, was erected about 800 years ago during the Kakatiya period. It is likely to receive the Heritage designation from UNESCO.

"Two more temples located near the Ramappa temple in Palampet village were also handed over to the ASI with the intention of making these temples-Gollala Gudi and Shiva Temple- as tourist spots," he added.

The Ramappa temple was erected in 1213 CE by Recherla Rudra, a general of the Kakatiya dynasty, during the reign of Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva, according to the inscriptions. The temple is noted for its distinctive characteristics, such as "floating bricks," sandbox foundations, and beautiful sculptures.

The ancient temple was examined by UNESCO experts in 2019. Ramappa, around 70 kilometres from Warangal, is the country's only temple named after its sculptor rather than the presiding god.