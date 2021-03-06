YSRCP's Relentless Battle Against VSP Privatisation To Continue

Vishakapatnam: YSRCP said the party has fully supported and taken part in the bandh against the Central government's decision to privatize the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to media here on Friday, MP V. Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRC party has been fighting against privatization of Vizag Steel Plant in Parliament and the Chief Minister has already recommended alternative measures and assured that a resolution would be passed in the assembly.

He came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for a land scam in Vizag during his regime and said the political chapter of Naidu would see an end with the upcoming civic poll results. He said Naidu has left no stone unturned to stop Vizag from being the executive capital and committed huge injustice to the people of North Andhra.

Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas said Naidu can never stop Vizag from being executive capital and asserted that the people of Vizag will show their response and anger in upcoming elections by casting their votes. He demanded BJP and Janasena leaders let Central Government take its privatization of Vizag steel decision back and then come to ask for votes in civic polls.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu slammed Naidu and Nara Lokesh for their stand on executive capital and demanded them to ask apology from the people of Vizag. He said they are propagating false information on property tax and added that people would show their place in state politics through civic poll results.