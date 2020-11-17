Vizag Zoo Open For Public From Today: Check Visiting Hours, COVID Rules

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam is reopening today. It is a known fact that due to lockdown all the public places were shut down. After eight months, now, the Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission to reopen the Zoo for the entry of public. “As per instructions issued by the principal chief conservator of forests, the Zoo is reopening today,” said, Nandani Salaria, curator of Visakhapatnam Zoo.

However, anybody visiting the zoo must comply with the guidelines set by the government. Every visitors is required to wear a mask and also ensure to maintain social distance. Thermal scanning and the presence of masks will be checked at the gate. To avoid contact at the gate, the zoo has encouraged the visitors to book tickets online. Visitors have time slots and time limit to visit the zoo

Slot 1 -9 AM-11 AM

Slot 2 - 11 AM-1 PM

Slot 3 - 1PM-3 PM

Slot 4 - 3 PM-5 PM

"Outside food, crackers and plastic material are not allowed into the zoo. If anyone is found flouting the zoo rules and social distancing, fine will be imposed,” she concluded.