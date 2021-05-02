Vizag: Simhachalam Temple Changes Darshan Timings

Vizag: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer M V Suryakala said that devotees will be able to have a darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam temple until 2:30 p.m from Sunday.

As a part of precautionary measures to control the spread of Covid-19, the EO and other officials agreed to allow darshan at the shrine from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. However, before 9 p.m., all deity rituals at the temple will be complete as normal.

At the temple, there are 22 priests. 14 of them are on medical leave due to various health issues. They were screened for Covid-19, but the results are yet to be out.

The temple EO instructed the other department heads to grant leave to any employee suffering from health issues.

The Darshan time has been shortened due to a staff crunch. Many prominent temples across the state, including the Sri Kanaka Maha Lakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam, have taken similar decisions.

Simhachalam Devasthanam has decided to give vaccines to their employees. The vaccine will be given to 150 to 200 employees.