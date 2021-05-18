Vizag: Newlywed Bride Slips Off 2nd Floor, Dies Just Three Days After Wedding

In a very shocking incident, a newly wed bride died after she accidentally slipped off the second floor of a building. The incident took place in Gollaveedi of HB Colony in Visakhapatnam.

The deceased was identified as Petala Kinnera. Three days ago, the wedding of Kinnera and Dinesh Kumar took place. Kinnera went to upstairs to speak over phone. After some time, she fell from the second floor of the building and it was noticed by her husband. She sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Medicover private hospital in Venkojipalem. Doctors confirmed that she was brought dead.

The father of the bride Shankar Rao filed a case in the nearest police station. The case was registered and police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death. The dead body was shifted to KGH for postmortem. Police said that the woman accidentally slipped from the second floor of the building and died.