Vizag Land Records Tampered During Hud Hud

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana lambasted TDP leadership for making cheap allegations against YSRCP leaders during his visit to the port city seeking votes in the upcoming GVMC polls.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister said that the entire TDP regime under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu was filled with corruption, where he looted public money, government lands and tossed the public welfare. He asked whether any poor had been given anything during Chandrababu's rule other than betrayal. The minister recalled the land records in Visakhapatnam that were tampered with during the Hudhud cyclone looting many valuable lands.

Asserting that Visakhapatnam was developed during the reign of former YS Rajashekar Reddy, where the foundation for pharmacy SEZ was laid aiming the development of North Andhra region. Recalling the large-scale corruption in TIDCO housings during the TDP rule, the minister criticized Chandrababu Naidu for failing to sanction houses meant for the poor during his term and said TDP leaders have looted huge amounts in the name of houses for the poor. Although a single house was not distributed to the poor, Naidu left a huge debt, he said.

However, seeing the plight of the poor, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to give 30 lakh houses along with 300 sqft TIDCO houses free of cost, but the TDP leaders went to court stalling the house site distribution programme. He said that Chandrababu tried to plunder this state for self-gain leaving the public welfare behind. The underground drainage project which was proposed during the previous TDP government at a cost of Rs 900 crore, had left a debt of Rs 400 crore to the state government putting GVMC assets at stake, he said and added that the Chandrababu government has not acted responsible enough in executing Visakha metro project.

Minister Botsa clarified that the State government had got a share of 72 percent of the total Rs 3767 Crore in the Central government scheme Amrut for developing Visakhapatnam as a smart city. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was paying special attention to developing Visakhapatnam as an executive capital.