Vizag: Huge Turnout At Medical Camp for Tribals, Farmers in Maoist-affected Area

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Sadbhavana and Giri Karshaka Mitra programme, Visakhapatnam district police conducted a medical camp for tribals and farmers in Maoist-affected areas on Tuesday (April 27th).

Due to lack of transportation and adequate healthcare facilities, several tribals from Gadibanda village in Galikonda town, G K Veedhi Mandal took advantage of the district police-sponsored camp.

The ITDA Paderu, Bhagavathula Charitable Trust, and Giri Chaitanya Mitra Trust har collaborated for the massive community policing initiative.

At the medical camp, six experts examined the tribals. "The camp was held following Covid protocols. Close to 2,500 tribals, including children, availed the medical camp and 1,000 were given free medicines. This apart, community lunch was arranged for the tribals who attended the camp," B Krishna Rao, the superintendent of police for the Visakhapatnam district stated.

ASP Chintapalli Vidya Sagar Naidu said that the district police had also reached out to the tribals by providing a turmeric boiler and millet processing facility to enable them to improve their livelihood.

S Venkateswar, an ITDA project officer, was the chief guest at the event and thanked the district police for initiating such camps in Maoist-affected areas.

Inspector G K Veedhi Muralidhar, SIs Anish, Prasanth, Ali, Ranjith, and Ramana, as well as police officers from Chinthapalli Sub-Division, attended the event.