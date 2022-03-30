Vizag Chess Wizard Alana Sets Her Eyes on World Federation Master

Visakhapatnam: Alana Meenakshi, the 10-year-old chess wizard has brought laurels to the country by winning the Asian Nations Cup Online U-14 Open Chess Team Championship 2022. She’s the youngest member of the Indian team to win this title. There were 14 teams participating in the tournament and India’s A-team became the champion scoring 17 points.

The second-seeded Vizag girl had scored 3.5 points in five matches enabling the team to win this championship. She’s the only participant from India to have ranked in the top 10 list in the under-10 chess category. Alana has an Elo ranking ( the process of rating players) of 1,829. YSRCP RS MP V Vijayasai Reddy congratulated this Andhra chess prodigy for winning the Asian Nations Cup Online title.

Congratulations to 10 year old chess wizard Alana Meenakshi from Visakhapatnam, who is the youngest member of Indian Team to win Asian Nations Cup Online.

May Alana continue making the nation proud with her achievements in the future as well! pic.twitter.com/GmnjHfpYxr — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 30, 2022

Alana had started playing chess at the age of seven. She is now Woman Candidate Master (WCM) and she needs 270 more Elo points to realize her World Federation Master (WFM) dream. Alana’s Coach says she’s focused and working towards achieving the WFM.