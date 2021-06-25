Vizag ARO Army Rally 2021: Check Dates, Venue

Vizag ARO Army Recruitment Rally: This rally will recruit for the roles of Soldier-General-Duty, Soldier-Technical, Soldier-Technical-Nursing-Assistant, and Soldier-Clerk / Store Keeper in the Vizag ARO Army.

There is good news for the unemployed in Andhra Pradesh. A recruitment rally is being held by the Army Recruitment Office in Visakhapatnam for applicants from six districts in Andhra Pradesh (East Godavari, West Godavari, Yanam, Kashna, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam).

Soldier-General-Duty, Soldier-Technical, Soldier-Technical-Nursing Assistant, and Soldier-Clerk / Store Keeper will be recruited during the rally. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online. From June 20th through August 3rd, candidates can apply. The website has all the details.

Important Details:

Army Recruitment Rally (East Godavari, West Godavari, Yanam, Kashna, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam)

Posts: Soldier - General Duty, Soldier - Technical, Soldier - Technical Nursing Assistant, Soldier - Clerk / Store Keeper.

Eligibility: Eighth class, 10th class, 10 + 2 / Intermediate with relevant subjects depending on the posts as well as specific physical standards.

Age: Candidates should be between 17 years 6 months to 21 years for Soldier ‌General Duty posts. Also, for other posts, 17 years should be between 6 months to 23 years.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test, Joint Entrance Test, and a Medical Test.

Rally Date: August 16th to 31st.

Rally Venue: Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

How to apply: Apply online.

Online Applications: Candidates can apply from June 20th to August 3rd.

Website: link