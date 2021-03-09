Visakhapatnam Will Be Executive Capital Of AP, Reiterates Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: While the dynamic Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was making efforts to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to stall it by hook or crook, YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member and north Andhra representative of the party and MP V Vijayasai Reddy has observed.“The people here are peace-loving and Vizag will be made executive capital for sure,” he stated during a roadshow on Monday.

The city is home to some reputed Central and State educational institutions of the state namely Andhra University (AU), Andhra Medical College (AMC), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), IndianMaritime University (IMU), National Institute of Oceanography, India.

Visakhapatnam serves as the headquarters for the Indian Navy's Eastern NavalCommand. The city also serves as the Zonal headquarters of South Coast RailwayZone (SCoR). The city is also home to the oldest shipyard and the only natural harbour on the east coast of India. Visakhapatnam Port is the fifth-busiest cargo port in India.

Visakhapatnam is a major tourist destination and is particularly known for its beaches, Buddhist sites, and natural beauty. It has been nicknamed as the"City of Destiny" and the "Jewel of the East Coast" for the same reason too. As per the Swachh Survekshan rankings of 2020, it is the ninth cleanest city in India (in the category of cities having more than 10 Lakh population in India.)Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav accompanied the MP in the roadshow on the last day of the Municipal Election campaign. Addressing a roadshow on the concluding day of the campaign in the greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections here on Monday, he noted that Visakhapatnam was most suited for executive capital.