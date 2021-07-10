Visakhapatnam: VSP Workers Take Out Rally to Protest Privatisation

Vizag: The city witnessed the 150th day of agitation and protest movements aimed at delaying the central government's decision to sell the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) protests have also lasted 100 days.

On Saturday, several steel plant employees and hundreds of protesters rode in a 30-kilometer two-wheeler rally to urge the central government to cancel the privatisation plan.

The rally is making its way through Kurmannapalem, Vadlamudi, Gajuwaka, and other cities. Hundreds of protesters rode their motorcycles in the port city as part of the protest rally.

CPM Narsing Rao demanded that the decision to privatise the steel plant be reversed and also mines have to be allocated to the steel plant. Even during Corona, the steel plant production did not halt. He urged the Center to abide by the Assembly's decision.

Steel plant Committee Convenor Ayodhya Ram says what is the need for privatising, when the steel plant is paying crores of taxes. He said that the Center didn’t respond to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter, was not given special status, and didn't allocated a single industry to the state, he added.

Y Mastanappa, leader of the YSRCP trade union, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain the steel plant in the public sector.