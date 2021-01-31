Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials are gearing up to issue attachment notices against the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) office located in Greater Visakhapatnam for not paying property tax. The GVMC officials had sent demand notices but the TDP officials had not responded.

The TDP headquarters near Seven Hills in the city was supposed to pay property tax of Rs 27 Lakh for the year 2020-21. However only the TDP office bearers paid Rs 10 Lakh after repeated notices and Rs 17 Lakhs were due.

Authorities sent notices for the remaining payment, but received no proper response from the TDP office. After the stipulated time was over GVMC officials prepared a notice for the property tax arrears of Rs 17 Lakh. GVMC Zonal commissioner Phani Ram said that they would attach notices to the building like normal practise.

The TDP office bearers who are aware of this matter say that they have asked for a revision in the past due to the determination of a large amount of property tax, which is why there has been a delay in payment.

