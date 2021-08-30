Visakhapatnam: Chandrababu Never Opposed VSP Privatisation, Says Gudiwada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Castigating TDP’s ‘Uttharandhra Rakshana Vedika’, said the Opposition has no moral right to hold such a debate as they have opposed Vizag as executive capital.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the MLA said that the TDP leaders have sternly opposed Vizag as executive capital, placed hurdles for developmental activities and tried to damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam on various counts and are shamelessly trying to hold debates.

He said that TDP has no interest in developing Visakhapatnam or North Andhra region, but had looted the place for personal and political gains all along and are now shedding crocodile tears to gain sympathy from people.

Chandrababu Naidu, a betrayer of Vizag and the North Andhra region, has to tell on what basis he chose Amaravati as capital while Visakhapatnam was readily available with all resources. If Visakhapatnam was the capital, by now all the North Andhra region would have developed to a great extent, he said and added that Chandrababu could only think of creating hurdles for the development of Vizag, while the government wants to make it as an executive capital.

Further, the MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu had not opposed the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant when the proposal was floated by the Centre in 2014. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to the Prime Minister suggesting alternatives to continue it in the public sector and strongly fighting against the Centre’s decision. He stated that the Chief Minister had implemented every promise he made in the manifesto even during the Covid crisis and even while the opposition leaders have been vehemently trying to stall development projects. Witnessing the good governance, people have blessed YSRCP in the local body elections and once again rejected TDP.