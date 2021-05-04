Visakhapatnam: 100pc Of Students At Vizag IIM Get Placements

IIM Visakhapatnam placements for MBA 2019-2021 were a resounding success once again. Recruiters continued to have confidence in the Institute despite the effects of COVID-19 and the industry downturn this year. The entire procedure was carried out in virtual reality.

The final placements for the 2019-21 batch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam's flagship Post Graduate Program have been completed (PGP).

During the placement season, which was held on a rolling basis, more than 100 companies participated in the process and made numerous offers, with 72 new recruiters offering positions in consulting, BFSI, strategy, sales & marketing, HR, IT, and analytics.

Despite the challenges faced by the pandemic, the number of recruiters willing to collaborate with the Institute increased in 2020-21, indicating its steady progress over the five years since its inception.

Amazon, Amul, AU Bank, BlueStar, Byju’s, Deloitte, ESAF Bank, Foxconn, HCL, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential, NCR Corporation, SBI GI, TA Digital, TATA AIA, TATA Power, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motors, YES Bank, and Zetwerk were some prominent recruiters for the institute.