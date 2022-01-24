Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee Intensifies Agitation Against VSP Privatisation

CH Narasinga Rao, chairman of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, said it was unanimously decided to further bolster the Visakhapatnam steel plant movement.

The activists, who have been relentlessly fighting against the Centre's decision on privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, said large-scale protests would be staged to mark the 365 - day anniversary of the hunger strike on February 12.

He was speaking to reporters at the Dwarakanagar Public Library on Sunday. He said that they would gheraeo BJP office in Visakhapatnam Feb 13.

He also called for a bandh in Visakhapatnam with another demand Feb 23.

He said that he wanted all the state political parties and public associations to participate in the bandh across the state on that day. People, farmers, employees, workers and all sections of the people of Visakhapatnam will be asked to participate in the one crore signature movement and will be directly involved in future struggle. He said that he would protest against the Centre by collecting crore signatures.

The meeting was attended by Committee Chairman, General Secretary Rajasekhar, YSRTUC General Secretary Y Mastanappa, AITUC Working President J Ramakrishna, HMS General Secretary and member G Ganapathy Reddy.