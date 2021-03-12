Visakha Steel Plant Union To Block National Highways Across Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee comprising trade unions served a strike notice on the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL)-Visakhapatnam steel plant for going on strike on or after March 25 against the decision to privatize the steel plant.

In the strike notice, trade union leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao, D. Adinarayana, and Mantri Rajasekhar demanded revoking the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 percent strategic sale of RINL, the corporate entity of the steel plant, and scrapping of the inter-secretaries group set up to study the strategic sale and also cancelling the MoU signed during 2019 with POSCO, the South Korean steel major for construction of an integrated steel plant.

The trade unions also demanded, among other things, the suspension of the recent MoU with National Buildings Construction Company (NBCC) on redevelopment and monetization of land parcels at Maddilapalem and providing permanent employment to all the left out rehabilitation cardholders.

The committee has also planned to organize a Chalo Delhi programme and block the national highways all over Andhra Pradesh shortly.