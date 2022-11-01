US Consul General Visits Andhra University, Australian Naval Vessel in Vizag

Visakhapatnam – U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson traveled to Visakhapatnam for the first time from October 30-November 1. During her stay, she visited Saint Joseph’s College for Women, met with students and alumni of U.S.-government cultural programs at the American Corner on the Andhra University campus, viewed the Vizag city skyline and the Bay of Bengal from Kailasagiri, and attended a reception onboard the HMAS Adelaide, an Australian naval vessel.

“Visakhapatnam represents so much of the dynamism of the U.S.-India partnership,” said Consul General Larson. “We’re sponsoring English classes at Saint Joseph’s, we’re organizing cultural and educational programs at the American Corner on the Andhra University campus, and our militaries regularly conduct joint exercises based out of Eastern Naval Command. It’s a great illustration of the depth and breadth of U.S.-India relations.”

Consul General Larson began her trip to Visakhapatnam with a visit to Saint Joseph’s College for Women, which has hosted a U.S. government-sponsored English Language Fellow since 2019. The U.S. Department of State funds the English Language Fellow program, an initiative wherein highly qualified U.S. educators participate in extended fellowships at academic institutions throughout the world.

After Saint Joseph’s College for Women, Consul General Larson traveled to Andhra University, where she met with Vice Chancellor Prasad Reddy. Andhra University hosts an American Corner, a cultural outreach center that features guest speakers, movie screenings, English language classes, book clubs, education advising for U.S. universities, and celebrations of American holidays. Consul General Larson visited the American Corner, which opened in 2021, and met with students and alumni of various U.S.-government sponsored exchanges.

Consul General Larson then took a drive up to Kailasagiri for a view of the Visakhapatnam skyline and the Bay of Bengal. She concluded her trip by attending a reception onboard the HMAS Adelaide, a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock ship. The Adelaide is visiting Visakhapatnam as part of Indo-Pacific Endeavor 2022, an initiative coordinated by the Australian Defence Force to strengthen engagement and partnerships with regional security forces.