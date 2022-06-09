Travel From Visakhapatnam to Chennai in Cordelia Cruise Ship, Check Rates and Facilities

Three days travel on sea, the facility is like a 7-star hotel. All cuisines of food, place to work out, play a sport and what not; This is a place which makes you forget everything else.

The long-awaited dream of Vizag residents has come true. Yes, a cruise ship is ready. Not just Vizag residents, people from parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are showing keen interest in this Cruise ship. All the tickets for the first service journey have been booked and the second trip will be on June 15, which is also full. And for the next sail, which is on June 22, 60 per cent of the seats are booked. This shows how excited people are to travel on cruises and experience new things.

The ticket ranges start from Rs 24,532 and go up to Rs 53,700. If a person is travelling from Vizag to Chennai and if it is an Inside room, the charges would be 24,532, for the second person it is 24,532 and for the third person, it is 22,624, for kids, it is 8,732. If the room has an ocean view room per head it is 30,423, for the second person it is the same 30,423 and per third person, it is 23, 714 and for kids, it is 8,723. If it is a mini-suite for first-person it is 53,700 and per second person, it is 53,700 and for third person 30,530 and for kids it is 8,723.

Run by the cruise company Cordelia, it has a capacity of carrying 2000 passengers and can hold up to 680 crew staffers. The Cordelia cruise is spacious boasting 796 cabins, 329 inside staterooms, 425 ocean rooms, 63 balcony rooms, 5 suites and one luxury suite.

Note: Charges may vary according to the demand and operator.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Attends Wedding Ceremony in Vijayawada