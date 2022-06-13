Visakhapatnam: India and South Africa cricket teams arrived in Vizag on Monday for the third T20I match to be played tomorrow. The T20I match will be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium.

From Vizag Airport, both the teams were escorted to Radisson Blue hotel in the city. Trailing the five-match home series 2-0, the third T20I clash against South Africa on Tuesday will be a do-or-die match for the Men In Blue. While it was bowling that cost India the first and second match in the final ten overs, the batting line-up also failed to replicate their success in the first match.

Captain and vice-captain Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will have to lead from the front and display their attacking intent while batting as they did in the first game. DInesh Karthik will also have to work hard to take his team to a great score and also seal his spot in the team.

In the bowling department, pace bowling improved drastically in the second T20I. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was absolutely magical in the powerplay and will have to replicate his heroics to provide early momentum to his team. Avesh Khan though wicketless was economical. Spinners will have to step up for India. Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were extremely expensive.

On the other hand, South Africa have not lost a game against Men in Blue in any format this year and would look forward to continuing that. Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabrez Shamsi showed improvements in the second match and will be looking forward to keep things this way in the third tie to help Proteas clinch the series. South Africa's batting will have to find ways to deal with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who can be absolutely deadly in the powerplay. If Quinton De Kock's injury turns out to be serious, it would be difficult for SA to carry on without their key batter in the powerplay.