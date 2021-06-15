TDP Govt Allowed Encroachers To Grab Lands in Vizag: Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath slammed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu terming him as a synonym to corruption and asserted that the government is determined to protect the lands in Visakhapatnam, where almost over Rs 4000 crore worth 430 acres of government lands have been reclaimed in the last two years.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said that the government would take possession of all those reclaimed lands from encroachers and shall use it for public welfare. He said majority of land grabbing cases have taken place during the previous government by the TDP leaders with the support of Chandrababu Naidu who encouraged his Party leaders to grab more lands and led them towards corruption under his leadership. He affirmed that no one is above law and strict action will be initiated against those found guilty.

MLA Amarnath said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised the people of Visakhapatnam that every single inch of encroached land will be reclaimed and shall be brought to public use. In fact, people have repeatedly appealed to the government to take over the occupied lands in the city and welcomed the government move of constituting SIT to probe on land encroachments. Earlier, the TDP government had not made public the report submitted by the SIT it constituted, fearing public outburst. But the current government shall make the report public and spare no one including YSRCP leaders, he added.

The MLA stated that GITAM University run by the close kin of Chandrababu Naidu encroached over 40 acres of government lands, and the government immediately took action and reclaimed all those valuable assets. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on people’s interests rather than political interests to develop Visakhapatnam as an Executive Capital, as the city has all the required assets to compete with other Tier-1 cities in the country. He clarified that the State government is not being vindictive towards any party, but is just being responsible.